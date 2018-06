Eat ’em fried, grilled or raw (if you’re brave enough).

Join vendors from all over Baton Rouge as they shuck and grill oysters of every kind. In typical Louisiana festival fashion, there will be plenty of live music, food and oyster themed activities going on (hello, oyster eating competition). The festival is family-friendly and free to the public, VIP tickets are also still available.

The First Annual Baton Rouge Oyster Festival is Saturday, June 30 downtown.