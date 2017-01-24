A number of varieties of Sierra Nevada beer have been voluntarily recalled in 36 states, including Louisiana, according to a news release from the company. The bottles were recalled because they may contain a glass packaging flaw.

The recall includes Beer Camp Golden IPA, Pale Ale, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Tropical Torpedo, Nooner, Hop Hunter, Otra Vez and Torpedo Extra IPA in 12-ounce bottles.

“While we believe this concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 (0.01%) of our bottles packaged during this time,” says Mike Bennett, Chief Supply Chain Officer, in the release. “Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers. To date, we have not received any consumer reports of injuries resulting from the potentially affected bottles and we are working with our supplier to determine the root cause of the issue.”

The following states are affected by the recall: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Sierra Nevada is no longer distributing the beer affected in the recall.

