Dowtown residents be prepared for simulated gunfire planned for movie filming at the USS Kidd this afternoon.

“Greyhound” stars Tom Hanks in a WWII-era film that has been shooting in Baton Rouge over the past few weeks. Today’s simulated shooting will occur between 1 and 3 p.m. where guns will fire blank loads towards Port Allen.

