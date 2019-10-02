Skip the pumpkin spice latte and try these bites instead

It’s the first week of October, and you know what that means: pumpkin spice. There’s plenty of pumpkin spice lattes to go around — this deemed-basic flavor fad is a seasonal reoccurrence most coffee shops tend to follow.

While we can’t stop the lattes and the -cinnos from resurfacing, we can embrace the other many flavors of fall that are guaranteed to make you wish you were bundled up next to the fire place. Whether you’re looking for a treat to accompany your PSL, seeking new autumnal flavors to try or are just plain tired of your usual, try one of these Baton Rouge menu items.

ENTREES

The Gregory’s snapper with sweet potato purée

Served with a roasted orange and charred brussel slaw salad, this dish tastes like early Thanksgiving.



https://www.instagram.com/p/B20AcRfFdpD/?igshid=1qwgjfkbapsky﻿

Gov’t Taco’s Tower of Terror Yaki

Gov’t Taco’s October taco of the month is filled with crispy chicken, pineapple teriyaki, coconut scallion rice, shishito and cashews. Visit them every Tuesday for a new Spooky Taco!

Eliza Restaurant’s butternut squash risotto

Enjoy this hearty autumn meal topped with grilled gulf shrimp.



Rock-n-Sake’s autumn roll

This perfect-for-fall roll comes with snow crab and pickled cabbage topped with Voodoo baked salmon, candied walnuts, pea shoot greens and black sesame seeds.

DESSERTS

District Donuts’ pumpkin cheesecake donuts

This delicious donut is filled with pumpkin cheesecake and topped with a ginger beer glaze and candied pumpkin seeds. Try District’s seasonal pumpkin spice latte donut, too!





Smallcakes’ caramel popcorn cupcakes

You can find more more seasonal flavors in these amazing cupcakes like pumpkin and carrot cake.

Rouj Creole’s sugar cane spice cake

This spiced brown sugar cake is topped with cream cheese icing and cane syrup.



CounterspaceBR’s pumpkin spice cookies

Topped with brown butter frosting, these cookies are the face of fall.

Insomnia Cookies’ caramel apple pie cookie

Eaten with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, this cookie tastes like grandma’s apple pie.

Magpie Cafe’s pumpkin whoopie pies

These whoopie pies pair perfectly with Magpie’s homemade organic PSL.

DRINKS

Bumsteers’ Becky spice frozen cocktail

This homage to basic girls is made with vanilla vodka, coffee liqueur and pumpkin puree.

Abita’s pecan ale

A seasonal favorite!

Rocca Pizzeria’s bellinis

Try a cranberry peach bellini for a hint of fall in your cup.

Bonefish Grill’s fresh apple martini

Pair it with Bonefish’s pumpkin ravioli and swordfish.