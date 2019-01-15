Sleep in! All-day Breakfast comes to Batch 13

Batch 13’s latest menu update gives you breakfast-inspired dishes you can eat all day (or at least between 6 am and 2 pm). While their bonuts and bowls have been on our insta-radar since their opening, we just dove into their scrambowls and sandwiches and found some gems.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

Scrambowls

The breakfast version of their fresh bowls. The southwest inspired bowl has perfectly scrambled eggs, seasoned chicken, black beans, roasted peppers, jalapenos and a fantastic spicy sour cream sauce.

Pig & Goat Sandwich

Batch 13’s sandwich menu ranges from a standard breakfast combo to this much fancier feeling Pig & Goat, a sandwich not to be overlooked. Griddled ham, whipped goat cheese, tomato jam and a drizzle of syrup make for an outstanding out-of-the box option.

Barnyard on a Biscuit

There is no greater joy for breakfast than a biscuit sandwich. Batch13 has outstanding biscuits (duh, this crew built Popeye’s, y’all!) and you can turn any sandwich into a biscuit sandwich. I went with a traditional bacon, egg and cheese sandwich and it was wildly satisfying.

Don’t sleep on these delicious breakfast options, no matter what your diet. The chef walked us through the many ways they can adjust their menu items to fit any dietary needs. Bring your hunger and your special diets in for breakfast at Batch 13!