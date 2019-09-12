First Taste: Smalls Sliders opens Friday, here are our recommendations

Smalls Sliders is a new concept hitting Baton Rouge with investment from Brandon Landry, a Walk-On’s co-owner, and Drew Brees (needs no introduction). Joining them are LSU MBA instructor Scott Fargason and entrepreneur Jacob Dugas. The restaurant opens on Nicholson drive Friday, September 13 at 3 pm.

Smalls offers a small menu of sliders, fries, Icees and shakes. Despite its modern shipping container design, it has a fun, retro feel with a walk-up window, reminiscent of burger joints of the past, serving classic and simple burgers.

The burgers have a soft bun and a delightfully greasy, cheesy feel. Fries are super crispy and can come smothered in a fantastic queso. It’s not on the menu, but you can get your sliders Biggie Smalls style, with two patties and two cheeses on each slider, which we recommend for a better bun to beef ratio. Be sure to ask for their signature dipping sauce – a smoky, spicy aioli.

Each slider comes stacked on its side in a handy little container, making for a fun presentation – something I think will make their catering orders shine. Boxes of 50-100 sliders are available.

Nearly the entire shipping container design can be constructed off-site and delivered in pieces for quick assembly, making it a great option for franchising. It’s a low-cost start up that still makes for a nice environment to enjoy some lil’ burgers.

You can slide into their drive-through or walk-up window Sunday through Wednesday from 10:30 to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 to 3 am (this is the perfect time to mention that Smalls Sliders is a great decisions after a night of some potentially bad ones).

They open their windows this Thursday, Sept 12 at 3 pm.