Your morning Peanut Power Blast is about to get a shot in the arm.

Smoothie King announced Wednesday it will remove added sugars from more than 50 shakes, and remove artificial flavors, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, and added hormones from all smoothie ingredients.

The New Orleans-based company says it will also introduce non-GMO fruits and veggies as part of their “Clean Blending” initiative. Smoothie King says gluten and high-fructose corn syrup have already been taken out of some recipes, along with some other additives.

Smoothie King has more than 1,000 franchises in the U. S. and worldwide. More details about the “Clean Blending” changes can be found on their website.

Image: Smoothie King / PRNewsWire

Comments