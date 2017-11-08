Snapchat overhaul coming as user growth slows

“Snapchat as you know it may soon disappear.”

That’s the scary headline being used in many places, like CNN Money, for Snapchat’s upcoming redesign. The reality is that for many people, it’s not all that scary a thing–because they’re not using the messaging platform.

That’s the problem Snap wants to solve with its overhaul, which was announced Tuesday. CEO Evan Spiegal said they’ve been told users find the platform confusing to get into, and they hope changes to how people find content and how creators can make money on the network will help draw more users to Snapchat.

Snap went public eight months ago, and has recently had trouble continuing the meteoric quarterly growth demanded by its investors. It added 4.5 million new users last quarter, bringing their total to 178 million daily users. By comparison, Instagram Stories recently hit 300 million daily users.