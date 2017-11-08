Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

Snapchat overhaul coming as user growth slows

Russell Jones
15 hours ago

“Snapchat as you know it may soon disappear.”

That’s the scary headline being used in many places, like CNN Money, for Snapchat’s upcoming redesign. The reality is that for many people, it’s not all that scary a thing–because they’re not using the messaging platform.

That’s the problem Snap wants to solve with its overhaul, which was announced Tuesday. CEO Evan Spiegal said they’ve been told users find the platform confusing to get into, and they hope changes to how people find content and how creators can make money on the network will help draw more users to Snapchat.

Snap went public eight months ago, and has recently had trouble continuing the meteoric quarterly growth demanded by its investors. It added 4.5 million new users last quarter, bringing their total to 178 million daily users. By comparison, Instagram Stories recently hit 300 million daily users.

Read More

Comments

You may also like

News

Report: Adjusted hotel tax moving toward Nov. 18 election

Supporters of a two percent hotel tax in East Baton Rouge Parish hope some changes to how they present the measure will help them pass it this month. Some voters in the parish will see the tax on ballots for the Nov. 18 election. Not all EBR...

3 days ago

Tailgate with Howie’s!

Hungry Howie's

november

06novallday09alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

08nov(nov 8)10:30 am09(nov 9)10:30 amOktoberfest at Middendorf's

09novalldayalldayBoil & Roux: 75¢ Wings

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X