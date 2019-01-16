Dig Baton Rouge
Sneak peek at Restaurant Week

4 hours ago

The wait is almost over – Restaurant Week is less than a week away. With specially-priced 3-course menus from 50+ of BR’s best restaurants just over the horizon, we thought we’d tease your tastebuds with a small glimpse of what’s in store.

Feast your eyes on these Instagram posts from just of a few of the great establishments taking part in Restaurant Week. And don’t forget, each photo you post on Instagram tagged #eatBR during Restaurant Week will generate a $2 donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, up to $5,000.

View menus, make reservations, and enter to win free dinners on us at eatBR.com. Bookings are expected to fill up fast, so don’t miss out!

Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar is rocking serious bang-for-your-buck with their $20 Menu

Adrian’s Restaurant Week offerings will net you their amazing charbroiled oysters at a price you won’t believe.

These oysters are calling your name.

City Pork is pulling out all the stops with their menu, which you have got to see to believe.

Not to be outdone, Bistro Byronz Restaurant Week menu offers the fine-dining experience at three convenient locations.

If sushi is more your thing, Umami has you covered.

The menu at Juban’s Restaurant packs in a full four courses for your dining pleasure.

Which of the many great Restaurant Week offerings are you most excited to hit up? Let us know in the comments!

