Soji is hosting its first Night Market this Wednesday, Aug. 21

Although Soji: Modern Asian has only been open for a year, the restaurant is already becoming increasingly involved in the Baton Rouge community.

Soji has previously hosted wine dinners, parties, sushi classes and more, and now the restaurant and bar introduces a night market to feature local artists and businesses. The market is being introduced as a way to celebrate and support the arts.

Photo source: Soji: Modern Asian

Soji’s inaugural Night Market will take place this Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 pm, and the free event will continue monthly. This month’s event will feature music by DJ Michael Moss, food and beverages and local vendors.

Attendees can beat the heat with Gail’s Fine Ice Cream and chow down on Orange Chicken Yakisoba provided by Soji.

Vendors include:

Jade Brady – Painting

Todd King – Painting

Jettra Heine – Jewelry

Trisha Wooten – Jewelry

Stefanie Sea – Novelty art

Stacey Hennessy – Ceramics

Leiana Loveday Funck – Digital art

Holly Fant – Abstract art

Nick Martino – Photography

Any local artists wanting to participate in future markets can find more information here.