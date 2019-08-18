Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessLEISURELifestyle

Soji is hosting its first Night Market this Wednesday, Aug. 21

Staff
1 hour ago

Although Soji: Modern Asian has only been open for a year, the restaurant is already becoming increasingly involved in the Baton Rouge community.

Soji has previously hosted wine dinners, parties, sushi classes and more, and now the restaurant and bar introduces a night market to feature local artists and businesses. The market is being introduced as a way to celebrate and support the arts.

Photo source: Soji: Modern Asian

Soji’s inaugural Night Market will take place this Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 pm, and the free event will continue monthly. This month’s event will feature music by DJ Michael Moss, food and beverages and local vendors.

Attendees can beat the heat with Gail’s Fine Ice Cream and chow down on Orange Chicken Yakisoba provided by Soji.

Vendors include:

  • Jade Brady – Painting
  • Todd King – Painting
  • Jettra Heine – Jewelry
  • Trisha Wooten – Jewelry
  • Stefanie Sea – Novelty art
  • Stacey Hennessy – Ceramics
  • Leiana Loveday Funck – Digital art
  • Holly Fant – Abstract art
  • Nick Martino – Photography

Any local artists wanting to participate in future markets can find more information here.

Comments

You may also like

august

19aug11:00 am9:30 pmKids Eat Free @ Mason's Grill

19aug5:20 pm6:30 amMeditation & Yoga @ LSU

19aug7:00 pm9:00 pmGame of Thrones Themed Trivia @ Topgolf

19aug7:30 pm8:30 pmMid Trivia Monday @ MID TAP

19aug8:00 pm10:00 pmLet's Get Quizzical Trivia @ Tiger Sports Bar

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X