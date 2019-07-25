Dig Baton Rouge
Sonny’s BBQ offering $7.99 all-you-can-eat chicken July 25, hosted by radio personality

Staff
14 hours ago

Barbecue fans will have an opportunity to eat an unlimited amount of chicken for a special meal deal today only.

Sonny’s BBQ is partnering with Michelle Southern of Eagle 98.1 for a fundraising event benefiting Southern’s Big Wigs campaign for Susan G. Komen. All proceeds will benefit the campaign.

The all-you-can-eat deal is dine-in only, but proceeds from all orders during the day will still go toward the Big Wigs campaign.

Michelle Southern, Eagle 98.1’s Creative Services Director and first female afternoon drive host, is aiming to raise $3,000 for Susan G. Komen. Southern says Susan G. Komen played a large part in her mother’s life, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and passed away in 2013, according to her Big Wigs campaign page.

Individuals who can’t make it by Sonny’s for their one-day-only special can still donate to the cause through Michelle Southern’s campaign page.

