With the sound of music playing from a renovated metal shed on Kalurah Street, the Perkins Road overpass area will soon host a new marketplace and eatery concept after nearly three years of planning and development.



BLDG5 Market + Kitchen + Patio comes from co-owners Brumby and Misti Broussard’s sentiment that quality of food and experience should not be sacrificed due to lack of time. If you come for dinner, you can stop at the marketplace to pick up tomorrow’s lunch.



For Brumby and Misti, BLDG5 is a full service, one-stop shop.



The fast-casual restaurant and bar will serve craft lunch and dinner, along with a marketplace to purchase meals on the go. Lunch will feature craft sandwiches, salads and plated options, and dinner will feature large, shareable platters like a steak and potato board or a harvest board.



Brumby — a New Iberia native and Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana graduate — says the husband-and-wife team moved from California, where they owned a furniture store together for 13 years, to be closer to family. Baton Rouge spoke to them as a hometown.



“There was a really cool culinary food scene going on [in Baton Rouge],” Misti says, emphasizing that their decision to move to the Capital City was based heavily on its growing local independence.



It took about two years to find the right location in Baton Rouge for BLDG5, but once the Broussards decided on the metal shed, their concept for a solely fast-casual dining option adapted to fit the space.



The couple wanted to preserve the space’s character, so an eclectic collection of decor featured at BLDG5 comes from estate sales in South Louisiana and Texas, and existing wood and materials were used throughout construction.



Even the name BLDG5 takes the concept back to its roots — their landlord’s fifth building in the area.



“The idea that these things have stories behind them … gives a good sense of soul to the place,” Misti says.



Seeing the surrounding area shaded by trees inspired Brumby and Misti to renovate the space to include an enclosed patio bar, which features accordion doors that open up to the outdoor deck and rooftop space.



The 10-month-long renovations also include a private dining room that can shift to fit any occasion, including corporate events, private parties, cooking classes, wine tastings and more.



BLDG5 is planning on an early-November opening date and will operate Monday through Saturday, opening at 8 a.m.