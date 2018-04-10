Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

Southern Charm NOLA premieres this Sunday

DIG Staff DIG Staff
8 hours ago

Get your DVR ready. You don’t want to miss this one!

Bravo is bringing Southern Charm to the Big Easy. Expect lots of partying, drama, and—of course—drinking, from a close-knit group of New Orleans socialites. Check out the cast now on BRAVO.

Image: Bravo/Tamica Lee

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to Do: Tuesday

Get out and enjoy your Tuesday by checking out some of these events: Bistro for a Cause – Benefiting Big Buddy Program @ Bistro Byronz Mid City from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Taco Tuesday @ Rum House all day April in Paris Wine Dinner @ White Oak...

9 hours ago

Text “DIGBR” to 99000

Geaux Clean Car Wash

april

10apr(apr 10)6:00 pm(apr 10)6:00 pmHappy's Running Club

10apr(apr 10)8:00 pm(apr 10)8:00 pmKings of Karaoke Tuesdays!

11apr(apr 11)11:00 am(apr 11)11:00 am$5 Daiquiri Wednesdays

11apr(apr 11)4:30 pm(apr 11)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station

11apr(apr 11)7:00 pm(apr 11)7:00 pmSingin’ and Sippin’

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X