In a city that celebrates creatives with events like Mid City Makers Market and various pop ups, the number of Baton Rouge artists – and the support for them – continues to grow (and for a good reason).

Angie Taylor of Southern Clay Co. – formerly Cotton + Clay – is one of these artists. But although she’s always liked art and took classes as a student, she only just recently began creating clay jewelry and home decor.

Taylor’s initial inspiration came from her favorite piece of geometric art, hand-painted by Taylor herself. Her first designs began at the end of 2018, when she knew she wanted to combine her love of statement earrings with the painting she loves the most.

As she continued making more earrings for her personal use, those around her started to notice her work. Taylor says that because her pieces started to gain popularity, she decided to sell at the beginning of this year. She established her business as Cotton + Clay but changed the name shortly afterward.

Taylor says though she loves the name Cotton + Clay, she knew she had to change to Southern Clay Co. to stay true to herself and her home state.

“I wanted something that really identified with myself more. I absolutely love where I’m from – I love being from the South. I love being local, selling local and just supporting local and small businesses.” Angie Taylor

Clay statement jewelry is becoming a growing trend among young women, both for the support of local artists and the durability and vibrancy of the clay.

Designs among artists can often have similar, repetitive shapes. To stand apart from other artists, Taylor says she lets her attention to detail, execution and inspiration lead her.

Taylor says she was heavily influenced by her grandmother, who frequently wore – and continues to wear at age 98 – big, bold earrings. Her love for travel has also inspired past and future collections, including places like Morocco, Costa Rica and Lisse.

Although currently she’s only posted about earrings, she plans on expanding into wall art, hair accessories, necklaces, pins and more.

Taylor plans to launch her new Southern Clay Co. website soon, allowing customers to purchase their favorite products almost instantly. Until then, customers can order from Instagram.

This article is part of a series on local Baton Rouge artists.