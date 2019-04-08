Southern Craft Brewing Celebrates 3 Years, Releases New IPA

It’s been over three years now since Southern Craft Brewing owners and co-founders Joseph Picou and Wes Hedges set out to create a new Baton Rouge based craft brewery that focused on high quality, bold brews featuring local and southern ingredients.

On April 2, 2017 Southern Craft debuted its first beers to the Baton Rouge public at the annual Zapp’s International Beer Festival at the Rural Life Museum and were there again, just recently, on March 30. This year, they released a sneak peek for their newest brew, Protagonist.

“The Protagonist is a hazy IPA with a fruity aroma and flavors of pineapple and lemon” says Wes. “We included a large dose of southern wheat and oats to create a smooth mouthfeel. This is an easy drinking IPA that clocks in at 6% ABV.”

The Protagonist will be the feature beer release for the brewery’s Anniversary celebration along with ten other beers on tap including; Blood

Orange Pompous Pelican DIPA, Guava Habanero Hyla IPA, Strawberry Margarita Gose, Cerberus Unleashed Belgian Tripel, Panola Pale Ale, Murder Bean Black Coffee Ale, as well as their flagship beers Swamp Sting Honey Ale, Red Stick Rye Amber Ale, Hyla IPA and Pompous Pelican.

As for future plans at Southern Craft, Joseph Picou explained “We have several new brews planned for the future, including a classic English-style pub ale called Panola Pale Ale, Beach Please, a refreshing Gose made with Avery Island salt, and Muddy Manchac, a big Imperial Porter brewed with sugar cane molasses.” You can expect to see these new brews as soon as May/June of this year with the first batch of Panola releasing at the Brewery in May, and Beach Please Gose-style Ale releasing just in time for this

summer.

Southern Craft is celebrating its 3rd anniversary at the brewery on Saturday, April 13. The brewery will have a variety of beers on tap, live music, and food. More information for this event can be found here. You can pick up your tickets at the brewery, on the day of, or get them early here!