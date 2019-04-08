Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
EventsFood & DrinkPeople & Community

Southern Craft Brewing Celebrates 3 Years, Releases New IPA

Peter Frost
15 hours ago

It’s been over three years now since Southern Craft Brewing owners and co-founders Joseph Picou and Wes Hedges set out to create a new Baton Rouge based craft brewery that focused on high quality, bold brews featuring local and southern ingredients.

On April 2, 2017 Southern Craft debuted its first beers to the Baton Rouge public at the annual Zapp’s International Beer Festival at the Rural Life Museum and were there again, just recently, on March 30. This year, they released a sneak peek for their newest brew, Protagonist.

“The Protagonist is a hazy IPA with a fruity aroma and flavors of pineapple and lemon” says Wes. “We included a large dose of southern wheat and oats to create a smooth mouthfeel. This is an easy drinking IPA that clocks in at 6% ABV.”

The Protagonist will be the feature beer release for the brewery’s Anniversary celebration along with ten other beers on tap including; Blood
Orange Pompous Pelican DIPA, Guava Habanero Hyla IPA, Strawberry Margarita Gose, Cerberus Unleashed Belgian Tripel, Panola Pale Ale, Murder Bean Black Coffee Ale, as well as their flagship beers Swamp Sting Honey Ale, Red Stick Rye Amber Ale, Hyla IPA and Pompous Pelican.

As for future plans at Southern Craft, Joseph Picou explained “We have several new brews planned for the future, including a classic English-style pub ale called Panola Pale Ale, Beach Please, a refreshing Gose made with Avery Island salt, and Muddy Manchac, a big Imperial Porter brewed with sugar cane molasses.” You can expect to see these new brews as soon as May/June of this year with the first batch of Panola releasing at the Brewery in May, and Beach Please Gose-style Ale releasing just in time for this
summer.

View this post on Instagram

Come celebrate our 3rd anniversary with us! Plenty new brews on tap including a brewery release of our latest IPA, Protagonist! We’ll have 6-pks and cases for sale at the brewery while supplies last. For now this beer is only available in the Tap Room. Get your tickets early online at Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-craft-anniversary-party-protagonist-ipa-release-tickets-59095479169 Ticket includes a 9 oz. SoCraft Anniversary Glass and 6 beer pours. We’ll have food available for purchase provided by Chef Richard and live music throughout the day, featuring Billy Calloway and Taylor Nauta.••• #SoCraftBeer #SouthernBeer #SwampSting #PompousPelican #RedStickRye #Hyla #Beer #BrewedUpDownSouth #GeauxLocal #GeauxRouge #DrinkLocal #DrinkLouisiana #DrinkBatonRouge #OnlyLouisiana #BestThingsLA #LouisianaCraftBeerTrail #GoBR #idigbr #Dig225 #225BatonRouge #CraftBeer #FreeTours #CraftNotCrap #CraftBeerLife #CraftBeerLover #LAFootball #LABrews

A post shared by Southern Craft Brewing Co. (@socraftbeer) on

Southern Craft is celebrating its 3rd anniversary at the brewery on Saturday, April 13. The brewery will have a variety of beers on tap, live music, and food. More information for this event can be found here. You can pick up your tickets at the brewery, on the day of, or get them early here!

Comments

You may also like

april

09apr7:00 pm9:00 pmTrivia Night

09apr7:00 pm11:59 pmJenny Lewis "On the Line Tour" + The Watson Twins @ The Varsity Theatre

09apr8:00 pm11:00 pmGrinders + Circa Amore + Charlston Bourgeois and Slow Knives @ Dead Poet

09apr8:00 pm11:59 pmKaraoke LIVE ONA Tuesday

10apr3:00 pm9:00 pmWine Down Wednesdays

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X