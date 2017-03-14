Last year, we wrote about Southern Craft Brewing Company, one of Louisiana’s newest craft breweries. The startup is celebrating its one year anniversary on April 22.

The brand debuted its first beers at last year’s Zapp’s International Beer Fest, including Pompous Pelican, a double IPA.

“The future is bright. All of our beers have been very well received, and our pilot batches that we’ve run through the Tasting Room have received extremely positive feedback,” co-founder Wes Hedges said in a news release.

A celebration will be held in honor of the brewery’s first year, which will include beer samples, live music and food.

