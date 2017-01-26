Southern University graduate Briana Westry-Robinson made history in Alabama recently by becoming the state’s youngest African American female judge, WAFB reports. Westry-Robinson was elected in November as a district judge in Wilcox County. She’s 28 years old.

“Even though I may be young, I plan to follow the law and I have common sense. So more than anything, I plan to rely on the fact that I know the law and plan to rely on my common sense, and I’m very appreciative of those that believe in me and gave me the opportunity to prove myself,” Westry-Robinson said, according to WAFB.

Today is Westry-Robinson’s first day on the bench.

