Southern University’s Lady Jaguars Win 2019 SWAC Women’s Tournament

On Saturday, March 16, Southern’s Women’s basketball team partook in the 2019 SWAC Women’s Tournament Championship in Birmingham, Alabama. The tournament began on March 12th with Southern starting strong thanks to their victory over Mississippi Valley State and then another win against Grambling, which lead them to play against Jacksonville in the championship game. The Lady Jaguars came out on top thanks to their 45-41 win to seal them as the champions.

This will be Southern University’s 2nd SWAC tournament victory, as well as head coach Carlos Funchess’s first tournament win.

This victory also grants an automatic spot in the upcoming NCAA Women’s Tournament. Last night at The Grind Southern found out who they will challenge first. In an interesting twist, ESPN accidentally leaked the entire bracket for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament before the show even took place. Placed in the No. 16-seed, the Lady Jaguars will take on the No. 1 ranked Mississippi State in Starkville on Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ESPN 2 will provide coverage. Congratulations once again to our Lady Jaguars and their accomplishments this season!