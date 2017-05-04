A Baton Rouge chef will show off his cooking skills to a national audience this month on an episode of Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Southfin Southern Poké and City Pork Hospitality Group Chef Eusebio Gongora II is set to compete on the competitive cooking show on May 23, according to a news release.

In the episode, titled “Grill Game,” chefs will compete using only grills. Needless to say, things will get heated.

You can tune in with other “Chopped” fans at a viewing party at City Pork Brasserie & Bar on May 23 9 p.m.

