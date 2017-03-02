Located in the former Truly Free Bakery spot, Baton Rouge’s first Poké restaurant is set to open later this month, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. City Pork owners Trey Williams and Stephen Hightower have been working on the restaurant for more than a year and are already planning to open more locations in Baton Rouge.

Poké, a traditional Hawaiian dish of fish over noodles or rice, ha been trendy in the food community for the past few years, according to Bon Appetit.

“Now you can eat new-school versions on the mainland, served atop trendy rice bowls and plated at upscale restaurants, from the sunny shores of Los Angeles to Charleston and Brooklyn,” says a story from 2015.

Southfin will have a soft opening on March 20.

