SPACES is coming to Perkins Rowe

SPACES has signed at Perkins Rowe and will occupy an 18,000 square foot space adjacent to Anthropologie and Sur La Table.

SPACES provides companies of all sizes the opportunity to rent various office spaces depending on company needs. The brand originated in Amsterdam and now has several locations around the world.

For individuals who only need space for one, the company offers a “dedicated desk” which includes a personal desk, cupboard, locker, internet and 24-hour access. Dedicated desks are in a space shared with others, also allowing individuals to network with those around them.

Companies who want to plan on off-site meeting, seminar or other conference-type of meetings can book one SPACES’ meeting rooms, including audiovisual equipment, whiteboard, and food and beverage service. Meeting rooms are open to members and non-members, and some locations offer rooms to be rented per half day.

You can find more information about SPACES here.