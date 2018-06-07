Dig Baton Rouge
Spanish Moon Fest Launches Renovations

The beloved Spanish Moon will be undergoing a facelift starting June 12, and to kick it off they are hosting the first (hopefully more to come) Spanish Moon Festival, this Saturday, June 9. The venue will have nine bands performing throughout the day along with featured artists, food trucks, and special guests! Doors open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Come out to say goodbye to the OG Spanish Moon before its revamp and be sure to check out their Facebook page for the line up and more information!

