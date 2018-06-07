Spanish Moon Fest Launches Renovations

The beloved Spanish Moon will be undergoing a facelift starting June 12, and to kick it off they are hosting the first (hopefully more to come) Spanish Moon Festival, this Saturday, June 9. The venue will have nine bands performing throughout the day along with featured artists, food trucks, and special guests! Doors open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Come out to say goodbye to the OG Spanish Moon before its revamp and be sure to check out their Facebook page for the line up and more information!
01jun7:00 pm17(jun 17)7:00 pmPlaymakers Presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
June 1-17
June 1-17
1 (Friday) 7:00 pm - 17 (Sunday) 9:00 pm
LSU Claude L. Shaver Theatre
Dalrymple Drive Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA 70803
07jun(jun 7)4:30 pm08(jun 8)4:30 pmBottomless Thursdays! $10 House Wine and Mimosas
For just $10 get all you can drink house wine and mimosas Thursday nights at The Station!
For just $10 get all you can drink house wine and mimosas Thursday nights at The Station!
7 (Thursday) 4:30 pm - 8 (Friday) 2:00 am
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
07jun(jun 7)5:00 pm(jun 7)5:00 pmPitchBR
PitchBR provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their company brand through presentation and public exposure. Participants deliver an elevator speech to a panelist of entrepreneurs for the opportunity
PitchBR provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their company brand through presentation and public exposure. Participants deliver an elevator speech to a panelist of entrepreneurs for the opportunity to win $1,000. Pitchers also receive audience and panelist feedback, coaching from prominent business consultants and connections to non-funding resources, such as professional services donors and providers.
Interested individuals or companies can visit PitchBR.org and click “Apply to Pitch” to submit a proposal. The deadline to submit is June 5th.
“This is a great opportunity for companies to get exposure for their technology development effort,” says Louisiana Technology Park Executive Director Stephen Loy. “It will help them find partners and investors.”
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Kean Miller
400 Convention St. #700
07jun(jun 7)6:00 pm(jun 7)6:00 pmLake Paddleboard Yoga
Paddleboard Yoga season has officially kicked off with Yoga with Brandi and Muddy Water Paddle Company!!! The next 90 minute lakes class is being offered June 7 at 6pm. Paddleboard Yoga
Paddleboard Yoga season has officially kicked off with Yoga with Brandi and Muddy Water Paddle Company!!! The next 90 minute lakes class is being offered June 7 at 6pm.
Paddleboard Yoga (or SUP Yoga) provides a unique experience combining an amazing balance, strength and flexibility workout with the complete zen-ness of being focused on the present moment and movement all while floating on water!
The lakes class will include on land instruction, paddle out, floating or anchored yoga, and paddle in. RSVP through Brandi at 225-226-0433 or [email protected]
$20 without board (bring your own)
$30 with board (rental fee $10)
(Thursday) 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Milford Wampold Memorial Park
901 Stanford Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
07jun(jun 7)6:30 pm(jun 7)6:30 pmCity Club’s Sushi, Sake & Roll Night
City Club’s Sushi, Sake & Roll Night date: Thursday, June 7th time: 6:30 pm attire: Business Casual $40.00 per person Delight in the best of Japanese cuisine for a Sushi, Sake & Roll Night at
City Club’s Sushi, Sake & Roll Night
date: Thursday, June 7th
time: 6:30 pm
attire: Business Casual
$40.00 per person
Delight in the best of Japanese cuisine for a Sushi, Sake & Roll Night at the City Club.
Host Committee Chairs Beau & Sophie Maginnis.
Reservations Required.
This event is open to all City Club members and invited guest(s).
Save your spot today, call us at 225-387-5767.
(Thursday) 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
City Club of Baton Rouge
355 North Blvd.