It’s that time of year again — Baton Rouge Mardi Gras season.

The pink flamingos that adorn the LSU Lakes every year are out on the water, WAFB reports. Every year, Spanish Town Parade organizers put the pink plywood birds on the lakes to signify the start of the season.

This year’s Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade, themed “Come Hell or High Water, It’s Slippery When Wet,” will roll on Feb. 25 at noon.

