Following backlash for some messages at last year’s parade, Spanish Town Mardi Gras organizers are calling for a “safe and respectful environment” for this year’s March 25 parade.

A message written by the marching group Prancing Babycakes was shared on the parade’s Facebook page late last week. The message was sent to parade organizers who said they “felt it was worth posting.”

“Amid a downpour of glitter and beads, it is only a few hours where one has the opportunity to celebrate the mutual pleasures of the flesh and commiserate over the mutual pain of politics in a safe and respectful environment,” reads a section of the post.

Controversial slogans such as “Pink Lives Matter” and a flamingo being beaten with a police baton accompanied by the words “I Can’t Breathe,” garnered backlash after 2016’s parade.

See the full post below:

Comments