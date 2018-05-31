Josh proves bowling is still fun

To beat the ridiculous Louisiana heat, I spent nearly every summer visiting family out of state, watching a little TV, and going to camps—both church and enrichment—like art camp, computer camp and you might have guessed it, bowling camp. Yes, there is such a thing as bowling camp; and yes, I kind of loved it.

We spent hours each day learning proper skills like letting your thumb guide the ball and using the arrows on the lanes as directionals. Subliminally, we learned to bowl to the rhythms of songs like Quad City DJ’s “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train)” and the 69 boyz’s “Tootsee Roll.” I bet that changes the way you thought about bowling camp, right? But just wait. There’s more! I haven’t even told you the best part. We received a custom, engraved galactic ball, along with a matching bag that I still own. Bowling camp is boss, and if nothing else, has always been a great icebreaker.

You might still be thinking that bowling is lame and/or that everyone has already done it. Who cares? Bowling is a sport like basketball (Great job, Pels), and a hobby like barbecuing in the backyard. If it’s not broke, why fix it?

As a Baton Rouge native, I’ve spent several nights with friends trying to impress a girl with my skills in the darkly lit center with carpeted walls known as Don Carter’s. You might know it now as All Star Lanes.

More personally, I’ve had a least a couple birthday parties there as a kid and even had my driver’s ed course taught in one the alley’s side rooms. So you see, Don and I have quite a thing going on.

Here’s another cool diddy about All Star Lanes—because it’s open every day from either 8 or 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m., you can go at nearly any point, either by yourself or with a group. There are special nights like Ladies Nights and “College Dayz Wednesdayz,” where college students can play games for 99 cents by flashing their IDs.

If you’re down for something aside from throwing a ball down a lane, there’s also a classic arcade, and mini golf on their menu of services. When you find yourself jonesing for food, All Star has you covered with food like pizza, po’boys, and my favorite—spicy fries. Did I mention there’s also a bar?

Listen, I obviously love bowling. My family has bowling nights, and I don’t hate rolling in there solo. Plus, let’s be honest—who hasn’t wanted to run down the alley like you were an extra in “Grease 2” or “Alley Cats Strike?” In case you were wondering, you already know I did it, and it was AMAZING!

Whether it’s this summer or the fall (which will probably still feel like summer), roll yourself into a bowling alley and find out how good (or bad) you are at staying out of the gutter. I promise you’ll have a great time!

Photos by Ronni Bourgeois