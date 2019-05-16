Spend the Summer Camping with BREC!

Hey, all you campers and nature lovers! Did you know that you can now register for BREC’s summer camps? From recreation and theatre to animals and science, there is a camp for children of all abilities and interests to take part in!

See the sights and marvels that Louisiana’s nature provides! Photo Courtesy of BREC

Included in this summer’s fun, BREC will offer a summer sports camp, golf camp, adaptive recreation camps for children with mental and developmental disabilities, conservation camps, outdoor adventure camps, recreation camps, and tennis camps.

The Baton Rouge Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory, Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound, and BREC Art Camp at Womack Park will also be offering special interest summer camps, giving your kids a chance to see all the great locations under BREC’s direction!

In partnership with the Big Buddy Program, BREC will also offer Teen Get Out for teenagers ages 12-15. This camp will allow teens to choose whatever they wish to explore this summer and how they can bring a positive impact their community while doing it. Weekly activities will include teambuilding games, cultural, visual and performing arts, and career exploration field trips with hands-on experience.

There are so many activities planned for everyone to enjoy! Photo Courtesy of BREC

If you are a parent or guardian, you can register in person at the facility of your choice or online for all of this summer’s locations.

For more information or a complete list of all BREC summer camps, pick up a copy of the BREC Summer Playbook at any BREC facility or follow the link here. Don’t miss out on the summer fun!