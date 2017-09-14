Spotlight on BR electric cars Thursday

Spiking gas prices are getting lots of drivers down in the wake of recent hurricanes. A group of electric vehicle owners and state officials hope a showcase Thursday in Baton Rouge will give them a look at what the future could hold.

Electric vehicles from Tesla, Chevy, BMW, and other manufacturers will be on display at the Town Square Thursday until 2 p.m. as part of National Drive Electric Week.

Dr. Chuck Carr Brown, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, will also discuss his goal to add EVs to the fleet of state vehicles. He’ll hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference with more details, including plans to spend Louisiana’s share of the Volkswagen emissions settlement.

“We have to consider all alternatives in our effort to decrease emissions and further improve air quality. With advances in technology that have improved performance and increased driving range, electric vehicles must be part of our strategy,” Brown said in a press release.

The event is organized by Louisiana Clean Fuels. You can find out more about National Drive Electric Week here.

Image: Louisiana Clean Fuels