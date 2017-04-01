The folks at The Radio Bar are redefining the Baton Rouge cocktail scene one spirit at a time. No, we aren’t talking about ghoulish spirits you hear of around Halloween time—we’re talking about spirits that are thoughtfully paired with bright, refreshing elements to entice your ‘spring’ senses.

Rosebud Cocktail

While we dream of open-toed shoes and cherry blossoms blanketing the streets, assistant manager BJ Greenwood also draws from floral inspiration for the Rosebud Cocktail, which provides just the right balance of Hendrick’s Gin, Creme de Violette, St. Germaine and a light note of lemon augmenting each ingredient.

“Part of our inspiration for these cocktails was sparked by the clean ingredients we use to make them,” Greenwood said.



Brown Derby

Spring doesn’t necessarily mean putting away the dark liquors, which is why we’re obsessing over the originality of the Brown Derby. Combining the warm elements of bourbon and honey with the bright, bitter grapefruit, this cocktail means bourbon can be enjoyed any time of the year (but, hey—nobody’s stopping you anyway).



Habanero Pineapple

Margarita

If gin or bourbon isn’t your gig, try the Habanero Pineapple Margarita, which hits all the high notes of a well-balanced margarita—salty, sour, and just the right amount of sweetness from the perfect balance between the pineapple and habanero bitters.

Cranberry Sparkler

When we asked the best piece of advice for a spring cocktail, Greenwood said to keep it simple. Sparkling white wine complements the orange cranberry liquor in the Cranberry Sparkler if you typically opt for a bubbly cocktail experience.

So there you have it, folks. Just as spring has revealed itself through afternoon showers and budding azalea bushes, the seasonal spring cocktail menu at The Radio Bar has unveiled the spring season through these crafty cocktails.

Photos by Kristine Stone.

Comments