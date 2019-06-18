Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessFood & DrinkNews

Sprouts Farmers Market set to open soon

Staff
7 hours ago

Baton Rouge shoppers will soon have another option for fresh organic groceries with the opening of a new market.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its doors this month in the Rouzan Village lot on Perkins.

The market, opening on June 26 at 7 am, will have a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, barrels of grains, nuts and sweets, and will feature an in-house butcher, according to a press release. 

Courtesy of Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market has 300 stores in 19 states, and the Baton Rouge market will be the first location in Louisiana. Sprouts hosted a hiring fair earlier this year, and will reportedly hire 150 full-time and part-time employees.

The market will also include a deli with prepared entrees and sides, as well as an expansive vitamins and supplements department.

Comments

You may also like

june

11jun4:00 pm6:00 pmBike the LSU Lakes

11jun5:00 pm9:00 pmKid's Night @ White Star Market

11jun6:00 pm7:30 pmTwilight Tours @ BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo

11jun7:00 pm11:59 pmSing it or Wing it Tuesdays @ The Station

11jun9:00 pm11:00 pmFree Margaritas for Nurses @ The Velvet Cactus

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X