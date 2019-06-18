Sprouts Farmers Market set to open soon

Baton Rouge shoppers will soon have another option for fresh organic groceries with the opening of a new market.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its doors this month in the Rouzan Village lot on Perkins.

The market, opening on June 26 at 7 am, will have a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, barrels of grains, nuts and sweets, and will feature an in-house butcher, according to a press release.

Courtesy of Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market has 300 stores in 19 states, and the Baton Rouge market will be the first location in Louisiana. Sprouts hosted a hiring fair earlier this year, and will reportedly hire 150 full-time and part-time employees.

The market will also include a deli with prepared entrees and sides, as well as an expansive vitamins and supplements department.