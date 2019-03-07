St. Francisville to Host the 3rd Annual Tunica Hills Music Festival

On March 30th, a great lineup of bands and songwriters from the Greater Baton Rouge area will come together at Parker Park in downtown St. Francisville, to put on the 3rd annual Tunica Hills Music Festival.

This free event – sponsored by Entergy and other local organizations- will showcase a variety of musical genres ranging from funk, bluegrass, Americana, Latin and blues.





The official lineup

Music will begin at 10 a.m. with bands playing on two stages located in Parker Park. During the evening, participants will have a chance to hear more great music at the Magnolia Cafe.

If you would like to join in all the festivities, feel free to bring an instrument along with you! Throughout the day, musicians will take part in impromptu jam sessions, which you are more than welcome to take part in, no matter what level of experience you may have!

More information for the event can be found here. Come out and take part in all the fun that music has to offer!