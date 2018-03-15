St. Patty’s Day 101

Let the shenanigans begin!! St. Patrick’s Day is upon us and everyone in the capital city is gearing up for a day full of boozy drinks, bar-hopping and a pinch or two. If you’re a little behind on your party planning today is your lucky day! We’ve found the best places to get attire, decorations, drinks and eats! Also, scroll below for parade route info.
Green Attire & Accessories:
- Party City
- Walmart
- Facebook Market Place
- Party Time
Eats:
- Chocolate Guinness cake
- Clover crispies
- Irish nachos
- Beer cheese dip
- Leprechaun dipped oreos
- St. Paddy’s Day smore snack mix
Boozy Drinks:
- Irish coffee
- Pot o’ gold shots
- Boozy lucky charm cereal milkshakes
- Guinness
- Shamrock juice
- Irish Jello shots
Decorations:
Places to be (aside from the parade starting at 10am):
- Parade Day Party @ The Radio Bar
- St. Patrick’s Day @ K St.
- 9th Annual St. Patricks Day Music Festival @ Uncle Earl’s
- Freds Bar in Tigerland
- Happy’s Irish Pub
- Ivar’s Sports Bar