Birmingham R&B group St. Paul & The Broken Bones are scheduled to perform at the Varsity Theatre on June 3.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album, “Sea of Noise,” which was released in September 2016. The band is known for its unexpected performances.

“[Singer] Paul [Janeway], according to all the reviews and stuff that are written of the band, he looks like your high school history teacher, or he looks like Drew Carey,” bassist Jesse Phillips told NPR. “Bottom line is that we’re a bunch of kind of nerdy-looking white guys, and when this sort of earth-shaking soul roar comes out of his mouth for the first time, you can always hear the air being sucked out of the room.”

St. Paul & The Broken Bones will take the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Photo by Lee Burchfield.

