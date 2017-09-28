Statewide collection launched for Puerto Rico

Offices statewide opened their doors Thursday to begin collecting supplies to help residents of Puerto Rico after the devastating flooding and wind damage from Hurricane Maria.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the donations drive Wednesday, saying the island’s residents are in desperate need of many items, so the state is doing what they can to help.

The governor’s office posted a full list of donation drop-offs by parish online, and promised there would be locations in all 64 parishes. They also asked that people stick to the list of requested items, which are baby and feminine hygiene products, and not bring in other unneeded donations.

Several parishes did not have locations listed Thursday morning, including East Baton Rouge – the governor’s office said on Twitter they were still working to iron out all the issues for drop-offs.

NPR reported that millions on the island don’t have access to the electrical grid, which also leaves them without running water. Many are relying on government stockpiles or natural springs to stay hydrated in the wake of the storm. At least 13 deaths have been attributed to Maria, and government officials said that number could still rise.

Image: GOHSEP / Twitter