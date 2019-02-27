Stinky’s Fish Camp is fantastically fresh

When I got the invite to dine at Stinky’s, I thought the same thing you may be – weird name and it’s inside of a hotel that isn’t downtown (odd for Baton Rouge). What I learned was that they are independent from the hotel, and the owners own just a few restaurants situated along the Gulf Coast.

Contrary to their name, the staff at Stinky’s care deeply about fresh fish. Their fish gets delivered every morning, giving you new options for fish of the day everyday. On my visit, there were three options which you could get fried, grilled or blackened. My blackened fish was fresh, well- cooked and well-seasoned, aside from needing a dash of salt (maybe that’s just me, easy fix). It came with a really well cooked side of mixed veggies that I actually enjoyed eating. Yay for vegetables!

The standout dishes here came before and after my fish. They have a great lineup of interesting appetizers, including grilled avocado and fried brie with a very tasty pepper jelly dip. Their desert menu is stacked and quite indulgent. The pistachio creme brulee was fantastic but each option was equally tempting!

Some other menu options included an enormous spread of oysters of many kinds, grilled meats, vegetarian options and all your fried favorites. Don’t be afraid of the hotel-restaurant situation. Both the Marriott and Stinky’s have a great atmosphere, including lots of TVs for game-watching and an extension bar menu. It also makes the Marriott a great spot for hosting events.