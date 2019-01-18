Street Food Fest is back for seconds

Mark your calendars – the Louisiana Street Food Festival is returning to Baton Rouge for its second year on Saturday, January 19 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The popular festival will bring together 28 of South Louisiana’s top food trucks and vendors, ensuring there will be something for everyone to enjoy (including vegetarian and vegan options).

A number of local bands will provide the soundtrack for the festivities, and the NOLA Brewing Company truck will be on hand to help wash down all of that delicious food.

The fest also happens to coincide with the Louisiana Marathon this weekend, so take notice, runners – this is the prime destination to refuel.

Below is a list of all of the trucks and vendors participating in this year’s festivities. Remember: pace yourselves!

Afrodisiac

The Big Cheezy

Burgers Ya Heard

C’est Bon Manger

Chef Bennet Simmons

Cochon Cannery

Crazy Waffle Bar

Crepes a la Cart

Cru Raw & Bubble Bar

Cupcake Allie

Fete au Fete

Frytastic

Grilling Shilling

Just Delights

La Cocinita

Louisiana Lemonade

Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts

Ninja on the Go

NOLA Mia!

Old School Eats

Paul’s Rib Shack

PJ’s Coffee

The Rum House

Rouge a Roux’s

Southern Twist

Tanjarine Kitchen

The Cajun Spoon & The Bamboo Chef

Valerie’s Creole Sneaux