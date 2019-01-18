Street Food Fest is back for seconds

Mark your calendars – the Louisiana Street Food Festival is returning to Baton Rouge for its second year on Saturday, January 19 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The popular festival will bring together 28 of South Louisiana’s top food trucks and vendors, ensuring there will be something for everyone to enjoy (including vegetarian and vegan options).
A number of local bands will provide the soundtrack for the festivities, and the NOLA Brewing Company truck will be on hand to help wash down all of that delicious food.
The fest also happens to coincide with the Louisiana Marathon this weekend, so take notice, runners – this is the prime destination to refuel.
Below is a list of all of the trucks and vendors participating in this year’s festivities. Remember: pace yourselves!
Afrodisiac
The Big Cheezy
Burgers Ya Heard
C’est Bon Manger
Chef Bennet Simmons
Cochon Cannery
Crazy Waffle Bar
Crepes a la Cart
Cru Raw & Bubble Bar
Cupcake Allie
Fete au Fete
Frytastic
Grilling Shilling
Just Delights
La Cocinita
Louisiana Lemonade
Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts
Ninja on the Go
NOLA Mia!
Old School Eats
Paul’s Rib Shack
PJ’s Coffee
The Rum House
Rouge a Roux’s
Southern Twist
Tanjarine Kitchen
The Cajun Spoon & The Bamboo Chef
Valerie’s Creole Sneaux