LSU fans in the student section should have an easier time getting to their seats when mandatory pat-downs go away this year, according to student media.

The Reveille reported that student government worked with university administrators to end the policy. SGA President Jason Badeaux said the pat-downs created longer waits for students trying to get to their seats before the game, and were only enforced in that one section of the stadium.

University spokesperson Ernie Ballard told WBRZ that their clear bag policy helped lead to the decision to end the pat-downs, which were intended to reduce contraband being taken into the stadium.

Other changes to tailgating this year include new hydration stations and relocating the medical tent from the stadium to the Parade Grounds.

Image: Steve Franz / LSU Athletics

