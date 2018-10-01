Style Guide: Kayle Riccobono of From Rouge with Love blog

Kayle Riccobono is a mom of two and blogger at From Rouge with Love. She started the blog in January of 2017 and has continued to grow from there. Kayle uses her blog to share her love for all things fashion, beauty, and skincare. DIG asked Kayle about her top five favorite fall fashion and accessory pieces. She chose some great items, and then we scoured the city’s local boutiques to tell you where to find them. Fall is on the way so get your shopping on!

How did you get started blogging?

I first started in January of 2017. My husband was in the middle of getting his degree and our youngest wasn’t quite 1 yet and I needed an outlet. A place to go and be me! I have always loved fashion and beauty and I felt like my blog was a great place to show my personal style even though most days were spent in lounge wear.

What’s your favorite thing about Baton Rouge?

The people! I have met some of the most kind people since we moved here 4 years ago. Baton Rouge has truly become home. Plus the amazing restaurants and coffee shops that keep popping up are a plus!

What do you hope readers get from your blog and Instagram?

I hope my readers are inspired to try new trends, even if it isn’t something they would have thought to try. Also, I want to show my readers that being a mom is so much fun and you deserve to still dress in beautiful garments even if you are running after a toddler. Throw on some sneakers with that dress and you are good to go.

Which local stores/boutiques do you frequently shop at in BR?

Rodeo Boutique, Wanderlust by Abby, Hemline, and I absolutely love Mimosa Handcrafted!

What are three year-round MUST HAVE pieces?

My number one piece would have to be a Silk camisole. A really good worn in pair of Levis, and Loafers!

Anything else you’d like to share with our readers?

Thank You!! This year in a half has been a complete dream. Y’all are the absolute best and I would not be able to do my dream job without you.

Photo courtesy of Kayle Riccobono