SU Homecoming continues, Howard cleared for play

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Southern University celebrates their homecoming this week as the Jaguars prepare to face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday.

Tonight is French Quarter Fest out at the Moody Intramural Complex starting at 7 p.m. Also planned for later in the week are a student health fair, day of service, and alumni events on Friday.

The Advocate reports that Southern QB Austin Howard has been cleared to rejoin the lineup. He sustained an ankle injury in the Jaguars’ game against Fort Valley State.

Coach Dawson Odoms said Howard was back out at practice Monday and “feeling good.” Odoms said the key is to get him up to speed, since Howard also missed time earlier in the season for a shoulder injury.

