Jersey Mike’s Subs, an eatery based in New Jersey, is coming to Towne Center next year, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

Jersey Mike’s serves both cold and hot subs, with Chicken Parm and Jersey Shore’s Favorite (Provolone, ham and cappacuolo) being just a couple of menu items offered.

Jersey Mike’s is expected to be open in the first quarter of 2017, according to The Business Report.

