Sunshine Bridge not opening until 2019

On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards visited the Sunshine Bridge to access damage.
Edwards called the incident an “act of negligence” from Marquette Transportation. The damages are estimated to be about $5 million and the bridge won’t be accessible until January 2019. According to The Advocate, Marquette already filed papers seeking a liability limit of $1.5 million. If that happens, LA taxpayers could be forking up the other $3.5 million. Edwards reassures citizens that he is actively pursuing Marquette for reimbursement. Read more from The Advocate.