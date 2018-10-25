Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

Sunshine Bridge not opening until 2019

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 hours ago

On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards visited the Sunshine Bridge to access damage.

Edwards called the incident an “act of negligence” from Marquette Transportation. The damages are estimated to be about $5 million and the bridge won’t be accessible until January 2019. According to The Advocate, Marquette already filed papers seeking a liability limit of $1.5 million. If that happens, LA taxpayers could be forking up the other $3.5 million. Edwards reassures citizens that he is actively pursuing Marquette for reimbursement. Read more from The Advocate.

Comments

You may also like

Coming Soon…

Dead Poet: Beer, Cocktails, Music

october

22oct(oct 22)11:00 am27(oct 27)11:00 amBurger & Beer Week 2018

25oct(oct 25)11:00 am31(oct 31)11:00 am2018 Fantasy Feast

25oct(oct 25)5:30 pm(oct 25)5:30 pmPumpkin Paddle Parade

25oct(oct 25)6:30 pm(oct 25)6:30 pmSpirits of Louisiana 2018

25oct(oct 25)7:00 pm(oct 25)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X