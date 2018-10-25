Sunshine Bridge not opening until 2019

DIG Magazine is proud to bring back our Burger & Beer Week to Baton Rouge from October 22-27!

Save up your appetites (and the date) for this incredible week of two of our favorite things: burgers and beer! Featuring 40 top local restaurants as they create specialty burger creations for $6 and beer specials from BRAG 2018 Greatest Regional Brewery, Tin Roof Brewing Company!

Even better? $2 will be donated to Companion Animal Alliance for every Burger & Beer Week photo tagged #eatBR on Instagram!