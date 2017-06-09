Tickets for the Super Regional are now sold out, according to a tweet from LSU Tix. LSU will take on Mississippi State in the tournament.

The Ticket Office is now sold out of tickets for this weekends Super Regional vs. Miss St pic.twitter.com/GYV7EbHZxK — LSUtix (@LSUtix) June 9, 2017

But just because you can’t be at Alex Box Stadium doesn’t mean you can’t cheer on the Tigers.

LSU’s games against Mississippi State will be aired on ESPN networks.

Mississippi State at LSU June 10 – 9 PM ET – ESPN2

June 11 – 9 PM ET – ESPN2/ESPNU

June 12 – TBD#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/Ks0C2acrLl — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 6, 2017

Comments