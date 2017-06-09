Super Regional tickets sold out, see how you can watch
Tickets for the Super Regional are now sold out, according to a tweet from LSU Tix. LSU will take on Mississippi State in the tournament.
But just because you can’t be at Alex Box Stadium doesn’t mean you can’t cheer on the Tigers.
LSU’s games against Mississippi State will be aired on ESPN networks.
Mississippi State at LSU
June 10 – 9 PM ET – ESPN2
June 11 – 9 PM ET – ESPN2/ESPNU
