Support Your Mid City Artists and Neighbors this Weekend!

Mid City is once again the place to be in the Capital city if you’re looking for a weekend filled with local arts! Don’t let the chance of rain put a stop to your fun, instead check out the great local art and merchants who have dedicated their talents to providing the Capital City with a rich and influencing artistic culture. If you are in the neighborhood this weekend, be sure to check out the following spots for great, local talent!

Garage Sales Galore!

Mid City dwellers will be pleased to see that the two scheduled garage sales of last weekend have been moved to this Saturday! The Ogden Park Garage Sale and Capital Heights Garage Sale have been known to bring large crowds from all across the city who come to see the unwanted wears, trinkets, and records provided by the Mid City residents. Local artists who live in these areas have also used this time to showcase their work, giving both of these garage sales a mini art walk vibe.

The Ogden Park Garage Sale will go from 7 a.m. until noon and is located between Baton Rouge High, Ogden Dr., North Blvd., South Acadian Thruway, and Government St. The Capital Heights Garage Sale will commence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Capital Heights Avenue!

Mid City Makers Market Returns!

Hot Art Cool Nights still brought in the fun despite missing its corner location across from Ragusa’s. Mid City Makers Market will be setting up shop tomorrow evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Not only will they showcase some of the best jewelers, crafts makers, artists, and clothing, but you’ll also be able to take in several local eats, such as mouth-watering BBQ or refreshing gelato while you hear local music from Minos the Saint!



Whether you’re taking a break from checking out the Baton Rouge Oyster Festival in Downtown or are in need of new decor, you can never go wrong with looking to your local artsy neighbors for a hand. Check out these fun-filled events this weekend that are going on in Mid City!

