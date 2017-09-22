Surf the clouds at Ascension Balloon Festival

You can catch some air instead this weekend at the 27th Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The two-day festival kicks off Friday starting at 4 p.m. and continues Saturday. It’s a return to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, after last year’s devastating flooding cancelled the 2016 festival.

The family-friendly event includes face painting and a petting zoo, arts and crafts, live music, and carnival rides to go along with tethered balloon rides.

Children eight or younger get in free, otherwise admission is $5. There will be security checks on bags, backpacks, strollers and wagons used to carry lawn chairs. Pets, ice chests, and tents aren’t allowed.