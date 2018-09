By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was arrested again on Saturday night, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Inmate List.

Davis is being charged with two counts of battery of a dating partner, according to corresponding the arrest report. The Baton Rouge native was arrested in August on charges he assaulted an ex-girlfriend, which led to him being suspended indefinitely from the team.

Image: Tiger Rag