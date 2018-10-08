Dig Baton Rouge
Swamped: LSU falls to Florida 27-19

By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag 

 

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There was no late comeback drive for LSU this time around as quarterback Joe Burrow’s first interception of the season was a pick six to Louisiana-native Brad Stewart that put Florida ahead 27-19 with 1:45 remaining in the game.

LSU was in a hurry on the drive that ended in Florida’s game-sealing interception after Florida burned more than four minutes off the clock with a 9-play, 30-yard drive in which the Gators ran the ball down LSU’s throat for a pair of first downs before the Tigers finally forced a punt.

“I thought that we could stop them and win the football game,” said LSU coach Ed Orgeron. “That last drive that they had was devastating.”

