Prepare for the holiday season early this year by stopping by Perkins Rowe and shopping Sweet Baton Rouge’s annual holiday pop-up shop.

Families of all ages can head to the Rowe from November 11-23, and the event will be located between Altar’d State and The Impeccable Pig.

The event will feature mimosas, dozens of local makers and holiday-themed workshops. Workshops include cookie decorating, wreath building, and community workouts.

“[The pop-up] exists to be a one-stop-shop filled with beautiful holiday gifts to make local gift-giving that much easier during the holiday season,” says Sweet Baton Rouge owner Meredith Waguespack in a press release.

Local makers and creators include, but are not limited to: