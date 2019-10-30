Dig Baton Rouge
Sweet Baton Rouge to host annual holiday pop-up at Perkins Rowe this November

Staff
9 hours ago

Prepare for the holiday season early this year by stopping by Perkins Rowe and shopping Sweet Baton Rouge’s annual holiday pop-up shop.

Families of all ages can head to the Rowe from November 11-23, and the event will be located between Altar’d State and The Impeccable Pig.

The event will feature mimosas, dozens of local makers and holiday-themed workshops. Workshops include cookie decorating, wreath building, and community workouts.

“[The pop-up] exists to be a one-stop-shop filled with beautiful holiday gifts to make local gift-giving that much easier during the holiday season,” says Sweet Baton Rouge owner Meredith Waguespack in a press release.

Local makers and creators include, but are not limited to:

  • Abes Drawings
  • Aline Prints + Designs
  • Annie Claire Designs
  • Cake Face Soaping
  • Elohim + Nim
  • Essentially Nola
  • Grinning Jupiter
  • Honey Dew Sips and Savory
  • Kim Pierson Art
  • Kismet Cosmetics
  • Kourtney Paints
  • Jasper + Onyz Jewlery
  • Louisiana Sunshine Soap Co.
  • Lubricity Labs
  • Magnolia Creative
  • Moneauxs
  • Olivia Winters Designs
  • Okoye Couture
  • SoSis
  • Spot Colors
  • The Basic Bee Shop. 

