Prepare for the holiday season early this year by stopping by Perkins Rowe and shopping Sweet Baton Rouge’s annual holiday pop-up shop.
Families of all ages can head to the Rowe from November 11-23, and the event will be located between Altar’d State and The Impeccable Pig.
The event will feature mimosas, dozens of local makers and holiday-themed workshops. Workshops include cookie decorating, wreath building, and community workouts.
“[The pop-up] exists to be a one-stop-shop filled with beautiful holiday gifts to make local gift-giving that much easier during the holiday season,” says Sweet Baton Rouge owner Meredith Waguespack in a press release.
Local makers and creators include, but are not limited to:
- Abes Drawings
- Aline Prints + Designs
- Annie Claire Designs
- Cake Face Soaping
- Elohim + Nim
- Essentially Nola
- Grinning Jupiter
- Honey Dew Sips and Savory
- Kim Pierson Art
- Kismet Cosmetics
- Kourtney Paints
- Jasper + Onyz Jewlery
- Louisiana Sunshine Soap Co.
- Lubricity Labs
- Magnolia Creative
- Moneauxs
- Olivia Winters Designs
- Okoye Couture
- SoSis
- Spot Colors
- The Basic Bee Shop.