Gear up for a strawberry marathon—with the season in full swing, here are a few of the endless ways to enjoy summer’s sweetest berry from local pastry chef Katelyn Burruss.

“Strawberries go well with quite a bit—they’re mild, sweet and everyone seems to like them,” Burruss said. “Their versatility makes them a great secret ingredient to freshen up any recipe. From topping fish tacos, stacking on a skewer for strawberry shortcake kabobs, infusing them with liquor or making a simple sorbet—the opportunities are endless!”

Fresh Mango & Strawberry Salsa

Pairing this with fish or shrimp is a good way to carry the pops of flavor in this salsa. Let’s be honest, we all eat with our eyes and this salsa tastes as good as it looks. A few swaps turns this savory dish into a sweet one—take out the cilantro, jalapenos and onions and serve with cinnamon sugar pita chips for a sweet snack.

2 tbsp cilantro

1 jalapeno – finely diced

1 lime – juiced

¾ cup mango – finely diced

2 tbsp red onion – finely diced

1 cup strawberries – finely diced

2 tsp honey

Directions:

• Mix honey with lime juice

• Chop cilantro leaves finely

• Mix strawberries, mangoes, onions and cilantro

• Incorporate honey-lime dressing

• Best served fresh

Quick snack tips:



• Cut strawberries into thin slices, arrange on parchment-lined sheet pan and bake at lowest oven temperature (200) for a few hours for strawberry chips!



• Mix one pint of strawberries with enough sugar to sweeten in blender, spread a thin, even layer onto prepared pan and bake for four hours or until center has set for instant fruit roll-ups!

Strawberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Juicy, tart strawberries are the perfect mate for creamy, decadent ingredients like white chocolate. Burruss recommends pairing a lighter white wine, rose or spritzer to balance out the richness of the bread pudding.

1 tbsp vanilla

9 eggs

1 loaf stale french bread

4 oz melted butter

16 oz white chocolate (chunked)

2 cups milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

⅔ cup sugar

3 cups small diced strawberries

Directions:

• Cut bread into cubes and place in 9×13 baking dish, then drizzle with melted butter

• Add chunks of white chocolate and strawberries

• Boil milk, cream and sugar until sugar is dissolved

• Beat eggs until smooth

• Slowly add hot mixture of sugar, cream and milk into eggs (too fast and you’ll end up with scrambled eggs)

• Pour over bread mixture and allow to soak for 30 minutes

• Bake at 325 for 45 minutes

• Serve with a sprig of mint

Quick boozy tip:



• Add preferred liquor to washed and halved strawberries, stick in freezer-tight container for a few hours and pop them in a blender—instant frozen daiquiri!



Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits with Strawberry Jam

This versatile strawberry jam recipe can be used on freshly baked biscuits or as a delicious sundae topping, and the best part? No high fructose corn syrup! Your late night pb&j just got slightly guilt-free. Burruss also recommends using this strawberry jam as filling for homemade donuts or spread between layers of cake.

Freezer Strawberry Jam

4 lbs strawberries

1 ½ cups sugar

5 tbsp pectin

Directions:

• Mash strawberries in shallow pan–puree blend strawberries until smooth

• Mix sugar and pectin together

• Add strawberry puree to mixture and stir for three minutes

• Pour mixture into airtight, freezer-safe storage

• Let sit for 30 minutes

• Store in freezer until ready to use (up to a year)

Homemade Biscuits

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

8 tbsp butter

2 tbsp butter (set aside to brush top after baking)

1 cup buttermilk

Directions:

• Mix flour, salt, baking powder and sugar

• Cut 8 tbsp butter into coarse crumbles

• Add buttermilk and mix enough to combine (don’t overmix!)

• Flatten mix on floured surface

• Cut with biscuit cutter

• Bake at 350 for 15 minutes

