Sweeten Your Summer: Strawberry Recipes & Tips
Gear up for a strawberry marathon—with the season in full swing, here are a few of the endless ways to enjoy summer’s sweetest berry from local pastry chef Katelyn Burruss.
“Strawberries go well with quite a bit—they’re mild, sweet and everyone seems to like them,” Burruss said. “Their versatility makes them a great secret ingredient to freshen up any recipe. From topping fish tacos, stacking on a skewer for strawberry shortcake kabobs, infusing them with liquor or making a simple sorbet—the opportunities are endless!”
Fresh Mango & Strawberry Salsa
Pairing this with fish or shrimp is a good way to carry the pops of flavor in this salsa. Let’s be honest, we all eat with our eyes and this salsa tastes as good as it looks. A few swaps turns this savory dish into a sweet one—take out the cilantro, jalapenos and onions and serve with cinnamon sugar pita chips for a sweet snack.
2 tbsp cilantro
1 jalapeno – finely diced
1 lime – juiced
¾ cup mango – finely diced
2 tbsp red onion – finely diced
1 cup strawberries – finely diced
2 tsp honey
Directions:
• Mix honey with lime juice
• Chop cilantro leaves finely
• Mix strawberries, mangoes, onions and cilantro
• Incorporate honey-lime dressing
• Best served fresh
• Cut strawberries into thin slices, arrange on parchment-lined sheet pan and bake at lowest oven temperature (200) for a few hours for strawberry chips!
• Mix one pint of strawberries with enough sugar to sweeten in blender, spread a thin, even layer onto prepared pan and bake for four hours or until center has set for instant fruit roll-ups!
Strawberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Juicy, tart strawberries are the perfect mate for creamy, decadent ingredients like white chocolate. Burruss recommends pairing a lighter white wine, rose or spritzer to balance out the richness of the bread pudding.
1 tbsp vanilla
9 eggs
1 loaf stale french bread
4 oz melted butter
16 oz white chocolate (chunked)
2 cups milk
2 cups heavy whipping cream
⅔ cup sugar
3 cups small diced strawberries
Directions:
• Cut bread into cubes and place in 9×13 baking dish, then drizzle with melted butter
• Add chunks of white chocolate and strawberries
• Boil milk, cream and sugar until sugar is dissolved
• Beat eggs until smooth
• Slowly add hot mixture of sugar, cream and milk into eggs (too fast and you’ll end up with scrambled eggs)
• Pour over bread mixture and allow to soak for 30 minutes
• Bake at 325 for 45 minutes
• Serve with a sprig of mint
• Add preferred liquor to washed and halved strawberries, stick in freezer-tight container for a few hours and pop them in a blender—instant frozen daiquiri!
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuits with Strawberry Jam
This versatile strawberry jam recipe can be used on freshly baked biscuits or as a delicious sundae topping, and the best part? No high fructose corn syrup! Your late night pb&j just got slightly guilt-free. Burruss also recommends using this strawberry jam as filling for homemade donuts or spread between layers of cake.
Freezer Strawberry Jam
4 lbs strawberries
1 ½ cups sugar
5 tbsp pectin
Directions:
• Mash strawberries in shallow pan–puree blend strawberries until smooth
• Mix sugar and pectin together
• Add strawberry puree to mixture and stir for three minutes
• Pour mixture into airtight, freezer-safe storage
• Let sit for 30 minutes
• Store in freezer until ready to use (up to a year)
Homemade Biscuits
2 ½ cups all purpose flour
2 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
8 tbsp butter
2 tbsp butter (set aside to brush top after baking)
1 cup buttermilk
Directions:
• Mix flour, salt, baking powder and sugar
• Cut 8 tbsp butter into coarse crumbles
• Add buttermilk and mix enough to combine (don’t overmix!)
• Flatten mix on floured surface
• Cut with biscuit cutter
• Bake at 350 for 15 minutes