High-Waisted Bottoms

This trend is great for anyone who prefers a little more coverage. We love how high-waisted bottoms bring a classy, vintage vibe to modern day swimwear.

Stripes

Stripes are always a fashion staple in the summertime—and 2017’s hottest swimsuits are no exception. Go with horizontal stripes to achieve a classic, nautical vibe. Opt for vertical stripes to elongate the body.

One Piece Revival

We’re not talking about your mom’s one piece here. This summer you can expect to see one-pieces that bring the sass with fun patterns and sleek cut-outs.

Pastels

We are seeing pastels everywhere lately. Take this trend poolside by choosing swimwear in soft shades like lilac and peach. Bonus: These colors can really make your tan shine.

The Halter Top

The high-neck trend is making the rounds again, offering more support and a stylish twist to the classic bikini.

All Swimwear: Rodeo Boutique

Models: Allison George, Ashton Champion, Bria Davis and Brielle Miles

