Switch up your summer drink menu with these refreshing beverages

13 hours ago

With temperatures on the rise, it’s easy to get weighed down by heavy drinks. Snowballs and beer are classic summer refreshments, but sometimes it’s nice to have a lighter, wider range of option around town. To switch up the summer drink menu, I sought out some of this season’s coolest alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. 

French Truck Iced Coffee and Lattes

Although iced lattes are available at multiple locations around Capital City, Frech Truck stands out as a favorite during summer. Their heavy use of crushed nugget ice (similar to Sonic) definitely puts the ice in iced latte.

Southern Craft Beermosas

Beer + Orange Juice: it’s not a wild as you might think. In fact, it’s quite delicious and a perfect summer brunch companion – get this combo at Southern Craft Brewing on Sundays. 

Tin Roof River Frose

Tin Roof turned their River Rose Beer into a beer frosé for summer. It’s refreshing, suprisingly stays frozen in the summer heat and the cooling temperature lasts much longer than your average brew. 

Rêve Stick Iced Teas

Reve packs a ton of flavor into their iced teas. This means you can skip the sweetener, giving you a healthier refreshment. My favorite is the Razzle Dazzle ‘Em. It’s also fun to order! 

Sukha Cafe

Sukha cafe, inside of Yoga Bliss, offers the healthiest cool-down options around, including veggie-filled smoothies, alkaline water, house-made coconut water and charcoal lemonade. 

The Overpass Merchant’s Miki Dora

Tequila, agave, grapefruit and lime are chilled with a heavy amount of ice, served in an extremely tall glass. Despite the volume, it’s much lighter than you’d expect for this sort of cocktail. 

