Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall, founded by Baton Rouge blues legend Tabby Thomas, is being reimagined and brought back to Baton Rouge by his world famous and Grammy Award-winning son, Chris Thomas King.

With Chris Thomas King’s collaboration, the stage area inside Red Stick Social will be renamed “Tabby’s Blues Box.” In addition to the stage area, memorabilia from Tabby and Chris Thomas King’s career’s will be on display.

The original club was located only a block away from where it will be revived. Chris Thomas King has an ownership stake in Red Stick Social, so it couldn’t be more perfect that Tabby’s Blues Box could be revived in the same diverse neighborhood.

“In 1979, dad opened his club to reclaim Louisiana’s blues heritage,” said Chris Thomas King. “Tabby’s Blues Box became an iconic music hall. It reinvigorated our culture and brought our community together.

Chris Thomas King also plans to revive his father’s famous Thursday night “Hoodoo Party” as a way to create a comfortable venue where music lovers can enjoy the best jazz, roots and blues bands. Chris Thomas King will also play gigs on the new Tabby’s Box stage.

The first “Hoodoo Party” will be in January 2020. Showtime will be at 8 p.m., and additional ticket and pricing information will be available soon.

“We could not be more excited and humbled to establish this partnership with Chris Thomas King to help preserve and carry on the rich legacy of his father, Tabby and Tabby’s Blues Box,” said Robert Lay, principal owner of Red Stick Social. “With this new partnership, Red Stick Social strives to be a unique, compelling live entertainment venue showcasing and supporting talented local musicians, their rich history and culture.”